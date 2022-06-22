Pamela Boneham Joins Ventas Investment Management Platform as Senior Strategic Advisor

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it has appointed Pamela Boneham as a Senior Strategic Advisor to its Ventas Investment Management (VIM) Platform.

In this role, Boneham will provide experienced advice and guidance across Ventas’s institutional third-party investment management platform, currently with over $5 billion in assets under management, including the Ventas Life Science & Healthcare Real Estate Fund. Leveraging Ventas’s expertise, VIM is focused on investing in high quality life science, medical office, senior housing and other healthcare real estate for third-party institutional investors in a variety of vehicles.

"We are delighted to welcome Pam as a senior strategic advisor to Ventas’s Investment Management platform. Her decades of accomplishment in commercial real estate and deep understanding of institutional investors’ perspectives and objectives will be invaluable to our continued growth and value creation,” said Brian Newman, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Ventas.

Boneham commented, "I am delighted to join the Ventas Investment Management platform, which is off to an outstanding start. I look forward to making significant contributions as it becomes a more established and influential participant in the investment management business focused on high-quality life science, medical office and other healthcare real estate.”

Boneham currently serves as an Independent Investment Committee Member for CBRE Investment Management’s Americas Direct Real Estate Investment Committee and for City of Hope, a world-class non-profit cancer care hospital headquartered in Southern California. She has over 35 years of experience in commercial real estate and the institutional investment advisory business, having held senior roles with Barings, from which she recently retired, RREEF/DWS, Equity Office and JLL. Boneham holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated summa cum laude with a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

About VIM

Ventas Investment Management consolidates the company’s third-party capital ventures under a single umbrella. Within the $16 trillion commercial real estate industry, approximately 20 percent is owned by public entities, while the remaining 80 percent is in the hands of private investors. VIM enables Ventas to access this expansive market opportunity by attracting global private capital to its demographically driven asset classes. Private owners of real estate seek to invest alongside Ventas directly in life science, senior housing and other healthcare real estate to obtain the benefit of Ventas’s experience, relationships and industry knowledge. With more than $5 billion in assets under management, the VIM platform includes the Ventas Life Science & Healthcare Real Estate Fund, a life science development joint venture with GIC and its senior housing development State Pension Fund joint venture. VIM enables Ventas to expand its footprint, diversify its capital sources, augment its investment capacity, accelerate its development and acquisition pipeline and generate additional recurring revenue and profit opportunities, all by leveraging its team and infrastructure.

