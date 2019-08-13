|
13.08.2019 01:14:00
Pampa Energía Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
As from April 1, 2019, the Company adopted the US Dollar as functional currency ('FC US$') for the reporting of its financial information, effective as from January 1, 2019.
However, the information related to the comparative periods are reported in local and constant currency ('L&CC') as of December 31, 2018, which are shown in US$ converted by closing nominal exchange rate ('FX'). Moreover, Edenor, Transener, OldelVal, Refinor and TGS continue recording their operations under L&CC, therefore their figures are adjusted by inflation. For further information, see section 2 of the Earnings Release or footnote 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
For the convenience of the reader, it is shown as supplementary information for each segment's quarterly comparative period the figures in historical terms recorded in local currency ('L&NC') expressed in US$ at average FX, except for the distribution segment and subsidiaries subject to L&CC, which comparative quarter's figures are shown in L&CC as of June 30, 2019 and expressed in US$ at closing FX.
Main Results for the First Semester of 2019 ('1H 19')1
Consolidated net revenues of US$1,515 million2, 4% higher than the US$1,450 million recorded in the first semester of 2018 ('1H 18'), explained by increases of 56% in power generation, 8% in electricity distribution and 3% in petrochemicals, partially offset by decreases of 8% in oil and gas, and 38% in holding and others, in addition to higher eliminations due to intersegment sales of US$124 million.
- Power Generation of 7,640 GWh from 15 power plants
- Electricity sales of 9,866 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 47.7 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 178 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of US$484 million, 6% lower compared to the US$514 million for 1H 18, mainly due to decreases of 39% in electricity distribution, 22% in oil and gas and 2% in holding and others, partially offset by increases of 36% in power generation, US$10 million in petrochemicals and lower intersegment eliminations of US$1 million.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$567 million, higher than the US$63 million gain in 1H 18, includes an extraordinary non-cash gain for the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities and lower accrual of losses from FX difference as a result of change in the reporting methodology, partially offset by decrease at operating margins in electricity distribution and oil and gas segments.
Main Results for the Second Quarter 2019 ('Q2 19')4
Consolidated net revenues of US$808 million, 13% higher than the US$715 million recorded for the second quarter 2018 ('Q2 18'), explained by increases of 46% in power generation and 30% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 10% in oil and gas and 63% in holding and others, in addition to higher eliminations due to intersegment sales of US$63 million. Petrochemicals remained unchanged.
- Power Generation of 3,727 GWh from 15 power plants
- Electricity sales of 4,849 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 48.5 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 95 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of US$266 million, 21% higher compared to the US$219 million for Q2 18, mainly due to increases of 56% in power generation, 27% in electricity distribution and US$9 million in petrochemicals, partially offset by decreases of 15% in oil and gas and 10% in holding and others.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$394 million, US$466 million higher than the gain recorded in Q2 18, includes an extraordinary non-cash gain of Edenor and lower accrual of losses from FX difference, both effects explained above.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, in millions)
Figures in million
FC US$ as of 6.30.2019
L&CC as of 12.31.2018
AR$
US$ FX 42.46
AR$
US$ FX 37.7
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
154,620
3,642
125,005
3,316
Intangible assets
7,025
165
6,080
161
Deferred tax credits
3,319
78
80
2
Participation in joint businesses and associates
21,741
512
15,333
407
Financial assets at fair value with changing results
458
11
422
11
Other assets
35
1
33
1
Right-of-use assets
289
7
-
-
Trade receivable and other credits
8,910
210
9,521
253
Total non-current assets
196,397
4,625
156,474
4,151
Inventories
7,036
166
5,169
137
Investments at amortized cost
-
-
1,330
35
Financial assets at fair value with changing results
10,596
250
15,273
405
Financial derivatives
7
0
3
0
Trade receivable and other credits
31,725
747
26,489
703
Cash and cash equivalents
8,527
201
9,097
241
Total current assets
57,891
1,363
57,361
1,522
Total assets
254,288
5,989
213,835
5,672
EQUITY
Share capital
1,815
43
1,874
50
Adjustment to share capital
9,826
231
9,826
261
Share premium
18,500
436
18,499
491
Repurchased shares
85
2
25
1
Adjustment to share capital in treasury
134
3
134
4
Cost of repurchased shares
(3,876)
(91)
(1,490)
(40)
Statutory reserve
1,753
41
904
24
Voluntary reserve
23,489
553
7,355
195
Other reserves
(720)
(17)
(483)
(13)
Retained earnings
25,304
596
15,193
403
Other comprehensive result
6,338
149
(314)
(8)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
82,648
1,946
51,523
1,367
Non-controlling interests
24,779
584
16,160
429
Total equity
107,427
2,530
67,683
1,795
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
199
5
153
4
Provisions
7,073
167
5,499
146
Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability
503
12
1,034
27
Deferred revenues
273
6
275
7
Tax payable
586
14
542
14
Deferred tax liabilities
14,970
353
15,354
407
Defined benefit plan obligations
1,380
33
1,175
31
Salaries and social security payable
198
5
163
4
Borrowings
71,165
1,676
69,189
1,835
Accounts payable and other liabilities
3,878
91
8,162
216
Total non-current liabilities
100,225
2,360
101,546
2,694
Provisions
1,212
29
871
23
Deferred income
5
0
5
0
Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability
3,004
71
1,084
29
Tax payable
2,637
62
2,052
54
Defined benefit plan obligations
161
4
162
4
Salaries and social security payable
2,053
48
2,726
72
Financial derivatives
6
0
49
1
Borrowings
13,651
322
12,901
342
Accounts payable and other liabilities
23,907
563
24,756
657
Total current liabilities
46,636
1,098
44,606
1,183
Total liabilities
146,861
3,459
146,152
3,877
Total liabilities and equity
254,288
5,989
213,835
5,672
Consolidated Income Statement
(For the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 and 2018, in millions)
First Half
Second Quarter
Figures in million
2019*
2018†
2019*
2018†
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
63,878
1,515
54,663
1,450
34,485
808
26,940
715
Cost of sales
(45,131)
(1,070)
(36,308)
(963)
(23,860)
(567)
(18,786)
(498)
Gross profit
18,747
445
18,355
487
10,625
241
8,154
216
Selling expenses
(3,644)
(86)
(2,677)
(71)
(1,831)
(43)
(1,243)
(33)
Administrative expenses
(3,704)
(88)
(3,805)
(101)
(1,842)
(43)
(1,932)
(51)
Exploration expenses
(71)
(2)
(5)
(0)
(30)
(1)
(2)
(0)
Other operating income
950
22
5,326
141
467
8
340
9
Other operating expenses
(1,957)
(47)
(4,741)
(126)
(940)
(22)
(1,266)
(34)
Results for participation in joint businesses and associates
2,928
69
705
19
2,090
43
(54)
(1)
Agreement from regularization of liabilities
13,066
308
-
-
13,066
308
-
-
Operating income
26,315
621
13,158
349
21,605
491
3,997
106
RECPAM - Results from net monetary position
5,825
137
7,413
197
2,517
61
3,825
101
Financial income
2,399
64
1,313
35
1,101
31
701
19
Financial costs
(7,151)
(170)
(4,728)
(125)
(3,540)
(82)
(2,322)
(62)
Other financial results
538
6
(17,936)
(476)
1,033
12
(14,878)
(395)
Financial results, net
1,611
37
(13,938)
(370)
1,111
22
(12,674)
(336)
Profit before tax
27,926
658
(780)
(21)
22,716
513
(8,677)
(230)
Income tax
1,159
36
543
14
(197)
6
2,858
76
Net income for continuing operations
29,085
694
(237)
(6)
22,519
519
(5,819)
(154)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
4,125
109
-
-
3,366
89
Net income for the period
29,085
694
3,888
103
22,519
519
(2,453)
(65)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
23,704
567
2,392
63
17,236
394
(2,695)
(71)
Continuing operations
23,704
567
(1,653)
(44)
17,236
394
(6,031)
(160)
Discontinued operations
-
-
4,045
107
-
-
3,336
88
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
5,381
127
1,496
40
5,283
125
242
6
Net income per share attributable to the owners of the Company
12.7853
0.3058
1.1759
0.0311
9.4518
0.2159
(1.3536)
(0.0360)
Basic and diluted income per share of continuing operations
12.7853
0.3058
(0.8126)
(0.0216)
9.4518
0.2159
(3.0293)
(0.0804)
Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations
-
-
1.9885
0.0527
-
-
1.6757
0.0444
* FC US$ was adopted on April1, 2019, effective as from January 1, 2019 for Pampa Energía stand-alone and generation subsidiaries Greenwind, Los Nihuiles hydroelectric power plant ('HINISA'), Diamante hydroelectric power plant ('HIDISA'), Piedra Buena thermal power plant and Pampa Cogeneración, among other subsidiaries. The 1H 19 and Q2 19 results in AR$ are disclosed at transactional FX.
L&CC applies as from July 1, 2018 retrospectively and prospectively for subsidiaries Edenor (electricity distribution segment), OldeVal (oil and gas segment), Refinor, TGS and Transener (holding and others segment). Figures in AR$ for 1H 19 and Q2 19 are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2019 for approximately 10.1% and 4.5%, respectively, and the disclosure in US$ results from converting by a closing FX of AR$42.46 per US$.
† Figures for 1H 18 and Q2 18 are recorded in AR$ and adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2018 for approximately 36.7% and 32.6%, respectively, and shown in US$ at a closing FX of AR$37.70 per US$.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the Conference Call
There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa's Q2 19 results on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.
The host will be Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please dial +54 (11) 3984-5677 in Argentina, +1 (844) 717-6837 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-6394 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password 'Pampa Energía' and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. Please download the Q2 19 Conference Call Presentation from our IR website. There will also be a live audio webcast and presentation of the conference at http://bit.ly/PampaQ219Call.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
- ri.pampaenergia.com/en
- www.cnv.gov.ar
- www.sec.gov
- www.bolsar.com
For further information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
Chief Executive Officer – CEO
Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president
Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates
Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer
The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
1 The businesses under FC US$ use the corresponding period's average FX, whereas the figures adjusted by inflation are converted into US$ by applying the closing FX.
2 Under the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Pampa Cogeneración, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before net financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on June 30, 2019 and of 2018 are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the six-month period of 2019 and 2018, and the quarters ended on March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-results-for-the-six-month-period-and-quarter-ended-on-june-30-2019-300900386.html
SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag volatil. Der DAX beendete den Tag kaum verändert. In den USA fielen die Kurse. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in unterschiedliche Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.