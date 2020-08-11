Pampa Energía announces results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (electricity distribution), OldelVal (oil and gas), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) continue recording their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2020 (1H 20: 6.4% and Q2 20: 2.6%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 70.46. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2019 (1H 19: 10.1% and Q2 19: 4.5%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 42.461.

Main highlights from the 1H 20 results

Consolidated net revenues of US$1,059 million2, 30% lower than the US$1,516 million recorded in 1H 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.

Power Generation of 8,070 GWh from 15 power plants 3

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 9,994 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 44.9 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 139 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA4 of US$341 million, 30% lower than the US$484 million in 1H 19, due to decreases of 69% in electricity distribution, 65% in oil and gas, 60% in petrochemicals and 23% in holding and others, partially offset by 6% increase at power generation and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$18 million, 97% lower than the US$567 million gain achieved in 1H 19, mainly due to the extraordinary non-cash profit from the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities in 1H 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, an income tax charge and impairment of accrued assets in 1H 20.

Main highlights from the Q2 20 results5

Consolidated net revenues of US$450 million, 43% lower than the US$788 million recorded in Q2 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.

Power Generation of 3,461 GWh from 15 power plants

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 4,791 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 52 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$120 million, 56% lower than the US$271 million in Q2 19, due to decreases of 5% in power generation, US$86 million in electricity distribution, 88% in oil and gas, and 35% in holding and others, partially offset by a 33% increase at petrochemicals and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$4 million, 99% lower than the US$400 million gain in Q2 19, mainly due to Edenor's extraordinary non-cash profit in Q2 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, and lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment and income tax charge.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)













Figures in million

As of 6.30.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$ US$ FX 70.46

AR$ US$ FX 59.89 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

239,109 3,394

210,056 3,507 Intangible assets

9,812 139

9,068 151 Right-of-use assets

998 14

930 16 Deferred tax assets

6,095 87

1,702 28 Investments in joint ventures and associates

37,340 530

30,638 512 Financial assets at amortized cost

- -

1,048 17 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

789 11

671 11 Other assets

54 1

45 1 Trade and other receivables

5,301 75

4,711 79 Total non-current assets

299,498 4,251

258,869 4,322 Inventories

9,218 131

9,175 153 Financial assets at amortized cost

3,350 48

3,224 54 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4,232 60

21,867 365 Derivative financial instruments

- -

214 4 Trade and other receivables

33,284 472

33,583 561 Cash and cash equivalents

29,151 414

13,496 225 Total current assets

79,235 1,125

81,559 1,362













Total assets

378,733 5,375

340,428 5,684













EQUITY











Total equity

162,126 2,301

144,262 2,409













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

222 3

265 4 Provisions

10,038 142

8,703 145 Income tax provision

6,035 86

590 10 Deferred revenue

1,200 17

270 5 Taxes payables

128 2

263 4 Deferred tax liabilities

24,482 347

22,068 368 Defined benefit plans

2,133 30

1,606 27 Salaries and social security payable

309 4

241 4 Borrowings

107,469 1,525

105,629 1,764 Trade and other payables

7,202 102

5,419 90 Total non-current liabilities

159,218 2,260

145,054 2,422 Provisions

1,437 20

1,206 20 Deferred revenue

32 0

5 0 Income tax provision

1,833 26

3,154 53 Taxes payables

3,798 54

4,316 72 Defined benefit plans

238 3

230 4 Salaries and social security payable

3,208 46

3,834 64 Derivative financial instruments

47 1

204 3 Borrowings

15,302 217

10,974 183 Trade and other payables

31,494 447

27,189 454 Total current liabilities

57,389 814

51,112 853













Total liabilities

216,607 3,074

196,166 3,275













Total liabilities and equity

378,733 5,375

340,428 5,684















Consolidated Income Statement





(For the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019, in millions)

















First half

Second quarter Figures in million

2020

2019

2020

2019



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

71,788 1,059

63,932 1,516

33,251 450

34,505 788 Cost of sales

(53,952) (795)

(45,131) (1,070)

(26,396) (359)

(23,862) (547)

























Gross profit

17,836 264

18,801 446

6,855 91

10,643 241

























Selling expenses

(5,494) (79)

(3,644) (86)

(3,166) (43)

(1,831) (43) Administrative expenses

(5,239) (79)

(3,704) (88)

(2,815) (40)

(1,841) (43) Exploration expenses

(9) -

(71) (2)

(5) -

(30) (1) Other operating income

889 13

896 21

407 6

446 8 Other operating expenses

(2,082) (31)

(1,957) (47)

(1,260) (17)

(940) (22) Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

3,157 46

2,928 69

1,088 14

2,093 49 Impairment of PPE and inventory

(4,316) (67)

- -

- -

- - Agreement from regularization of liabilities

- -

13,066 308

- -

13,066 308

























Operating income

4,742 67

26,315 621

1,104 11

21,606 497

























RECPAM

3,259 46

5,825 137

1,583 20

2,517 61 Financial income

1,875 28

2,399 64

868 12

1,101 31 Financial costs

(8,291) (124)

(7,151) (170)

(4,430) (62)

(3,540) (82) Other financial results

433 9

538 6

1,547 24

1,033 12 Financial results, net

(2,724) (41)

1,611 37

(432) (6)

1,111 22

























Profit before tax

2,018 26

27,926 658

672 5

22,717 519

























Income tax

(1,957) (21)

1,159 36

(1,554) (16)

(268) 6

























Net income (loss) for the period

61 5

29,085 694

(882) (11)

22,449 525 Attributable to the owners of the Company

995 18

23,704 567

220 4

17,173 400 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(934) (13)

5,381 127

(1,102) (15)

5,276 125

























Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

0.62 0.01

12.79 0.31

0.14 0.00

9.40 0.22 Net income per ADR attributable to the shareholders

15.54 0.28

319.69 7.65

3.50 0.06

234.88 5.47

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 20 results on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q20VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

ri.pampaenergia.com/en www.cnv.gov.ar www.sec.gov www.bolsar.com

For more information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani

CEO

Gabriel Cohen

CFO

Lida Wang

Investor relations and sustainability officer



The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000

investor@pampaenergia.com

ri.pampaenergia.com/en

1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

2 Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (1H 20: US$208 million and Q2 20: US$94 million).

3 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

4 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

5 The financial information presented in this document for Q2 20 and Q2 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the six-month period of 2020 and 2019, and the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

