01.05.2021 02:08:00
Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces today it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the '2020 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampaenergia.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampaenergia.com.
For further information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani – Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Cohen – Chief Financial Officer
Lida Wang – Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer
Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
https://ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com
