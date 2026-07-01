Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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01.07.2026 18:04:11
Pampa Energia Founder Buys 288,000 Shares. Does That Make PAM a Stock to Buy?
The founder and chairman of Argentina’s largest integrated energy provider reported a recent stock purchase. What does this mean for other investors? On June 26, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM), reported an open-market purchase of 287,916 shares at $3.37 per share, according to the SEC Form 4 filing. The filing reported the purchase of shares on the Argentine exchange, converted to U.S. dollars on the day’s exchange rate. U.S.-listed PAM ADRs each represent 25 of the shares Mindlin bought.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($3.37); post-transaction value based on June 26 market close (data not available).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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