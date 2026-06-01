01.06.2026 10:38:34

Pan African Resources: FY26 Gold Production In Line With Lower End Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pan African Resources (PAF.L, PAN.JO) issued an operational update ahead of the financial year ending 30 June 2026. The company recorded an increase of approximatley 40% in annual gold production to approximately 275,000oz, in line with the lower end of fiscal 2026 production guidance of 275,000oz to 292,000oz.

The Group is now in a net cash position, with the only outstanding debt being the domestic medium-term notes of $49.7 million. Group projected cash position is approximately $220 million at the end of fiscal 2026. Total capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is forecasted at $180 million.

Group production for fiscal 2027 is expected to be between 280,000oz and 302,000oz. The Group's capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2027 has been revised to $324 million.

Shares of Pan African Resources are trading at 122.10 pence, down 11.33%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:08 Zurich Insurance: Diese US-Titel standen im ersten Quartal im Portfolio
19:33 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18:32 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
17:45 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
31.05.26 KW 22: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - KOSPI dank KI-Euphorie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenso tiefer. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen