Pan Hong anticipates net loss for FY2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

PROPERTY developer Pan Hong on Friday (May 12) said it expects net losses for its 2023 financial year ended Mar 31. The drop in revenue is due to fewer transfer of control of units from a property project compared to the previous year.The development in question is the 978-unit Pan Hong Run He, as stated in a bourse filing by Pan Hong, which develops residential and commercial properties in China.The company said, given that it is primarily engaged in the business of property development, revenue recognition is dependent on the launch of new projects and the transfer of control of sold properties.