Pan-Mass Challenge Introduces First of its Kind Gravel Bike-a-thon: PMC Unpaved

Off-Road Cycling Fundraiser in Massachusetts' Berkshires Will Raise Money for Cancer Research and Treatment This Fall

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the two-day bike-a-thon that pioneered the athletic fundraising industry, announced its new charitable cycling event: PMC Unpaved, a first-of-its-kind, one-day, off-road gravel ride that will take place in Massachusetts' Berkshires this fall. As a spoke in the wheel of the organization's yearly fundraising campaign, PMC Unpaved will bring together 500 new and existing PMC riders for a fun and challenging off-road cycling experience to raise funding for lifesaving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).

Gravel riding interest dramatically increased through the pandemic, with worldwide gravel bike sales increasing 100 percent from 2019 to 2021.1 On the heels of a record-breaking $64 million fundraising campaign in 2021, the PMC saw an opportunity to lean into this booming cycling trend and introduce a new ride for its community and beyond. By bringing new riders into its mission and adding another event for its dedicated alumni to participate in, the PMC will increase its fundraising potential and continue to grow as the nation's most successful cycling fundraiser.

"We are always looking for new ways to increase our impact in the fight against cancer, and as we saw an uptick in off-road cycling interest, we knew we had to put a PMC spin on it," said Billy Starr, PMC Founder and Executive Director. "Taking our best-in-class PMC operation established over the last 43 years and translating it to a new event with gravel riders inspired by our mission has been an invigorating experience. We're excited to get off the road for our inaugural PMC Unpaved ride this fall."

The inaugural PMC Unpaved ride will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and includes two gravel routes, 31- and 50-mile options starting and ending at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Lenox, Massachusetts. As with all PMC cycling events, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar from PMC Unpaved will go directly to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, supporting immediate patient care needs and breakthrough cancer discoveries. The PMC, which has contributed $831 million to the fight against cancer since 1980, is Dana-Farber's largest single contributor, accounting for more than 55 percent of its Jimmy Fund's annual revenue.

For those interested in participating in PMC Unpaved, registration opens to the public on Tuesday, May 3. PMC Unpaved is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank. To learn more about PMC Unpaved, to register for this year's event or donate, visit unpaved.org. Connect with #PMCUnpaved through the Pan-Mass Challenge on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $831 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

1https://www.kwwl.com/community/gravel-bikes-growing-in-popularity-experts-expect-many-at-ragbrai-2021/article_dd11f916-4fb2-555e-b831-269602473db3.html

