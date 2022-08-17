|
17.08.2022 00:00:00
PAN-TB Collaboration to Advance Investigational Tuberculosis Drug Regimens to Phase 2 Clinical Trials
The Project to Accelerate New Treatments for Tuberculosis collaboration announced today the execution of a joint development agreement supporting the progression of two investigational tuberculosis combination treatment regimens into phase 2 clinical development.
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
