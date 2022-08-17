Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 00:00:00

PAN-TB Collaboration to Advance Investigational Tuberculosis Drug Regimens to Phase 2 Clinical Trials

The Project to Accelerate New Treatments for Tuberculosis collaboration announced today the execution of a joint development agreement supporting the progression of two investigational tuberculosis combination treatment regimens into phase 2 clinical development.
