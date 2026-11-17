Panama will begin formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) over a potential restart of its shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine, one of the world’s largest, President José Raúl Mulino announced late on Monday.

The government has appointed an interministerial team led by Commerce Minister Julio Moltó to negotiate a new agreement with the Canadian miner’s local subsidiary, Minera Panama. Discussions will cover employment, economic benefits, environmental oversight and the resolution of outstanding arbitration proceedings against the country.

“The team’s primary focus will be to seek the resumption of mining activity only if the nation’s interests are protected and there are real benefits for the people,” Mulino said in a televised address.

The announcement marks a significant step toward reviving a major source of copper production that has remained idle since 2023. Any restart will depend on a new legal framework, public consultation and government approval, Mulino said.

Terms of return

The president outlined five principles governing negotiations: Panamanian ownership of mineral resources, maximum economic benefits for the country, national sovereignty, strict environmental protection and full compliance with the Constitution and national laws.

Mulino emphasized that any agreement would not constitute a mining concession. Instead, the government would establish the legal framework governing future operations, with independent oversight and transparent reporting of extracted materials.

First Quantum welcomed the announcement and said it would engage constructively with the government, recognizing Panama’s sovereignty, democratic institutions and legal processes.

The company also endorsed a public participation process that will run alongside negotiations and conclude before any agreement is reached.

The talks follow a government-commissioned audit completed in June that awarded Cobre Panama an overall compliance score of 88%, indicating broad adherence to environmental, legal and operational requirements.

First Quantum said on Tuesday it has incorporated environmental findings from the SGS Global audit into its compliance monitoring program and remains committed to strengthening safeguards, independent supervision and transparent reporting.

The mine closed in November 2023 after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled its operating contract unconstitutional, following widespread protests over environmental concerns and the terms of the agreement.

The ruling triggered a prolonged dispute between the government and First Quantum, leaving the future of one of Panama’s most important industrial assets uncertain.

Economic stakes

First Quantum estimates that restarting Cobre Panama could create 6,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect positions while generating business opportunities for approximately 2,000 registered suppliers.

The company said a sustainable agreement must deliver lasting economic benefits through employment, workforce development, local procurement, community investment and broader contributions to Panama’s economy.

The government has also explored alternative ownership structures that could give Panama a more direct role in the operation.

Media reports in July indicated that Panama was considering creating a state-owned mining company that could partner with First Quantum to restart Cobre Panama.

The proposal could give Panama a direct stake in the operation while retaining First Quantum’s technical and operational expertise.

Whether that model forms part of a new agreement remains unclear. Any deal must overcome the legal and environmental concerns that forced the mine’s closure while delivering enough economic benefits to win public support.

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