03.11.2023 00:24:13
Panama Supreme Court to decide First Quantum’s contract fate
Panama legislators approved on Thursday a Bill that originally sought to revoke First Quantum Minerals’ (TSX: FM) contract with the country’s government to run the giant Cobre Panama copper mine.The law, approved by 63 votes, also bans all future mining concessions, including exploration, extraction and transportation of minerals, as well as contract renewals in Panama.Legal experts consulted by MINING.COM say that using a new law to revoke the previous law backing the contract (Law 406), sets the stage for First Quantum to take Panama’s government to international arbitration.Last month, the government and the Canadian miner reached a multi-billion dollar agreement, which was enacted into law by the parliament.The contract, which allows First Quantum it to operate its flagship copper mine in the country for the next 20 years, triggered a series of violent protests that have almost paralyzed Panama City, the capital.First Quantum faces rocky road as Panama protesters dig inDemonstrators claim the new contract was fast-tracked with little public input or transparency and also made corruption allegations against lawmakers. Locals worry about the mine’s effects on drinking water and the Panama Canal, already driven by El Niño to its driest October since 1950, even though First Quantum has repeatedly said the operation is far from any drinking water sources.President Laurentino Cortizo responded by announcing that the country would hold a referendum on whether to revoke the controversial contract. Parliament has already buried that bill and has now approved bill 1110, which revokes the law that granted First Quantum a contract extension. Analysts estimate the decision to cancel the Cobre Panama mine’s contract would cut Panama’s GDP growth from a forecast 6% in 2023 to just 1%.The Vancouver-based company, which lost about 50% of its value between Monday and Wednesday, is one of the world’s top copper miners.It is also Canada’s largest producer of the coveted metal, churning out 816,000 tonnes of copper in 2021, its highest ever, thanks mainly to record output at Cobre Panama.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
