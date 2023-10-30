|
30.10.2023 11:45:00
Panama to hold referendum on First Quantum contract, halts new projects
Panama will hold a referendum in December to decide the fate of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) Cobre Panama copper mine, and has also announced a halt on new mining projects as the government tries to calm mass unrest triggered by the deal.After 10 months of negotiations between the parties, the Panamanian Congress approved on October 20 a revised operating contract for First Quantum’s flagship copper mine. The decision, which ended years of legal uncertainty and allows the company to operate for the next 20 years, was signed into a law last week.Locals have been up in arms ever since. They have violently taken to the streets of the capital Panama city demanding the contract’s immediate cancellation. Protestors claimed the new contract for the giant Cobre Panamá copper mine was fast-tracked with little public input or transparency. They also cited corruption allegations against lawmakers. According to local media, some of the demonstrations in Panama City have gathered over 50,000 attendees, with the latest one adding up to 20,000 people. Organizers are using the rallying cry “get off social media” so that people physically join these events.Protest against Cobre Panamá at the Punta Rincón International Port on October 28, 2023. (Image by Raisa Banfield, X.)In response, President Laurentino Cortizo announced the country will hold a referendum on whether to revoke the controversial contract on December 17. The head of the state has also inked a decree banning all new metal mining and said fresh restrictions will apply to those currently seeking permits.First Quantum is one of the world’s top copper miners and Canada’s largest producer of the coveted metal. It churned out 816,000 tonnes of copper in 2021, its highest ever, thanks mainly to record output at Cobre Panamá.The mine complex, located about 120 km west of Panama City and 20 km from the Atlantic coast, contributes 3.5% of the Central American country’s gross domestic product, according to government figures.The asset, which accounts for about 1.5% of the world’s copper production, began production in 2019. Cobre Panamá is estimated to hold 3.1 billion tonnes in proven and probable reserves and at full capacity can produce more than 300,000 tonnes of copper per year, or about 1.5% of global production of the metal.Currently, the complex includes two open pit mines, a processing plant, two 150MW power stations and a port.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|24,51
|-0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.