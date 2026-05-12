12.05.2026 13:33:06

Panasonic FY26 Results Down; Sees Higher Earnings, Weak Sales In FY27 - Update

(RTTNews) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFF, PCRFY, 6752.T) reported Tuesday lower profit in fiscal 2026 with weak net sales. Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects higher earnings, but lower net sales.

For fiscal ending March 31, 2027, the company projects net profit attributable to stockholders of 420 billion yen or 179.89 yen per basic share, a growth of 121.6 percent from last year; and operating profit of 550 billion yen, up 132.6 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, net sales would be down 5.6 percent to 7.60 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to stockholders came in at 189.540 billion yen or 81.17 yen per share, down 48.2 percent from 366.205 billion yen or 156.83 yen per share last year.

Operating profit fell 44.6 percent year-over-year to 236.41 billion yen.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8 percent to 8.049 trillion yen from 8.458 trillion yen last year.

In Tokyo, the shares gained 2.1 percent on Tuesday to close regulr trading at 3,405.00 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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