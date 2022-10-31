|
31.10.2022 08:23:30
Panasonic H1 Profit Declines; Revises FY23 Forecasts
(RTTNews) - Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported that its first-half net profit attributable to stockholders declined to 107.3 billion yen from 153.0 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 45.97 yen compared to 65.56 yen. Net sales increased to 4.06 trillion yen from 3.53 trillion yen.
For fiscal 2023, the company revised upward the forecast for net sales, announced on May 11, 2022. The new forecast is 8.2 trillion yen, revised from prior forecast of 7.9 trillion yen.
The company revised downward its guidance for 2023 operating profit, profit before income taxes and net profit attributable to stockholders. Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be 340.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 380.0 billion yen.
