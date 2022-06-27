Panasonic Launches the MULTISHAPE, the First-Ever Integrated Grooming System

The MULTISHAPE offers a simplified, personalized and premium grooming experience for frequent travelers.

NEWARK, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic launched the MULTISHAPE Modular Personal Care System, the first integrated grooming system on the market. The MULTISHAPE is a perfect grooming solution for frequent travelers – whether it be for business or pleasure – as they can customize it to fit their individual grooming preferences, allowing them to maintain or refresh their grooming routines, at anytime and anyplace, without compromise. Panasonic also announced the launch of a new, dedicated e-commerce site – PanasonicMultiShape.com – where consumers can purchase the grooming system.

Featuring one of two rechargeable battery "main unit" handles and a premium selection of five attachments to purchase from as needed, the MULTISHAPE allows users to execute a streamlined, daily personal care routine with just one device. All users need to do is simply attach one of the five heads to the main unit. As a result, the MULTISHAPE is a cost-effective, sustainable solution as users will no longer need to purchase, charge or store multiple grooming tools.

Customizable and Pre-Built Kits for a Tailored Grooming Experience

Users will be able to select from the following five attachments and two main units to create their own custom kit:

Beard/Hair Trimmer Head : Includes an adjustment dial with 39 length settings and two comb attachments to achieve 1-10mm or 11-20mm lengths.

: Includes an adjustment dial with 39 length settings and two comb attachments to achieve 1-10mm or 11-20mm lengths. Beard/Hair/Body Trimmer Head : Includes an adjustment dial with 58 length settings, three comb attachments ranging from 1-30mm, and one dedicated body attachment for precise and gentle trimming as close as 0.5mm of sensitive areas like the underarms.

: Includes an adjustment dial with 58 length settings, three comb attachments ranging from 1-30mm, and one dedicated body attachment for precise and gentle trimming as close as 0.5mm of sensitive areas like the underarms. 3 - Blade Shaver Head : To reduce the number of strokes required for a close shave, the individual Floating Blades move independently in three directions and gently follow the contours of the face and neck. The blades are positioned at 30 degrees and can groom away even the thickest stubble from the root, so users remain stubble free for up to eight hours. They won't blunt or cause skin irritation either. Finally, round-shaped outer foils fit uniformly against the skin, even under the chin for a close shave over the entire surface.

- : To reduce the number of strokes required for a close shave, the individual Floating Blades move independently in three directions and gently follow the contours of the face and neck. The blades are positioned at 30 degrees and can groom away even the thickest stubble from the root, so users remain stubble free for up to eight hours. They won't blunt or cause skin irritation either. Finally, round-shaped outer foils fit uniformly against the skin, even under the chin for a close shave over the entire surface. Nose/Ear/Facial Trimmer Head : Designed with an advanced, double-edged cutting blade, users can efficiently trim away pesky nose and ear hair from all directions without any pulling. As users are trimming, a vacuum function suctions away hair so there's no scattering of cut hair in and around the ear or nose, making post-trim cleanup easier.

: Designed with an advanced, double-edged cutting blade, users can efficiently trim away pesky nose and ear hair from all directions without any pulling. As users are trimming, a vacuum function suctions away hair so there's no scattering of cut hair in and around the ear or nose, making post-trim cleanup easier. Electric Toothbrush Head : Utilizing Sonic Vibration Technology to achieve a deep clean, the brush has a unique shape with tufts of flat, extra-fine bristles on both edges and in the middle of the brush to effectively and thoroughly clean the surface of and in between teeth.

: Utilizing Sonic Vibration Technology to achieve a deep clean, the brush has a unique shape with tufts of flat, extra-fine bristles on both edges and in the middle of the brush to effectively and thoroughly clean the surface of and in between teeth. Li-ion Battery Main Unit : Operates up to 90 minutes* 1 on a one-hour charge and has an anti-slip coating for a firm grip.

: Operates up to 90 minutes* on a one-hour charge and has an anti-slip coating for a firm grip. Ni-MH Battery Main Unit: Operates up to 50 minutes*1 on a one-hour charge. Designed with a matte coating for a firm grip.

*1 Based on dry usage at 68-86° Fahrenheit; Average operating time when using the ER-CTN1 (Beard /Hair Trimmer).

The blades on all the trimmer and shaver heads utilize durable Japanese stainless-steel blades that are designed to provide years of gentle and precise shaves. All heads and main units are designed for wet or dry use.

In addition to a customizable kit, four pre-built starter kits are available for purchase: two versions of a Beard/Hair Trimmer Kit, which include the Beard/Hair Trimmer Head and one of the two main units, and two versions of a Beard/Hair/Body Trimmer Kit, which includes the Beard/Hair/Body Trimmer Head and one of the two main units.

On-the-Go Grooming Solution

Perfect for an on-the-go lifestyle and for traveling, the MULTISHAPE's light, compact design and detachable heads makes packing and storage effortless. The 3-Blade Shaver Head, Nose/Ear/Facial Trimmer Head, Electric Toothbrush Head and main unit all come with a protective cap to keep them clean. Both the customized and starter kits come with a travel pouch to keep all the modules organized together.

Less Waste. More Style.

As consumer styles and grooming preferences evolve, many of the multi-devices on the market are unable to meet individual needs or include attachments that aren't needed by the consumer. Sustainability is at the heart of the MULTISHAPE system since users only choose the attachments needed for their individual style, resulting in less waste. MULTISHAPE users can always add to their personal system in the future as their grooming routines change over time.

The Panasonic MULTISHAPE will be available on PanasonicMultiShape.com for $120-$175, dependent on components, in August 2022.

