Panasonic Plans To Build $4 Bln EV Battery Plant In Kansas

(RTTNews) - Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. plans to build electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kansas, the United States.

The company has identified a site in De Soto, Kansas for the potential project, pending approval by Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. The facility will create and supply lithium-ion batteries and accelerate the future of electric vehicle innovation on a global scale.

The planned project is expected to create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of up to $4 billion.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said that the development will have ripple effects throughout the regional and state economy, supporting an estimated 4,000 additional jobs created by suppliers and community businesses and 16,500 construction jobs as cited in an independent Wichita State University economic impact study.