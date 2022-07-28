|
28.07.2022 09:48:42
Panasonic Q1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Confirms FY23 View - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported Thursday that first-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders decreased 36 percent to 48.9 billion yen from 76.5 billion yen a year ago.
Operating profit decreased 39 percent to 63.7 billion yen due mainly to the impact of Shanghai lockdown, shortage in semiconductor and parts & materials, and price hikes in raw materials.
Consolidated group sales increased 10 percent to 1.97 trillion yen from 1.79 trillion yen last year, mainly with increased sales of products such as automotive batteries.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect attributable net profit of 260 billion yen, operating profit of 360 billion yen, adjusted operating profit of 380 billion yen, and net sales of 7.90 trillion yen, all above last year.
