PANDA EXPRESS® LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE GAMING EXPERIENCE TO SHARE GOOD FORTUNE IN CELEBRATION OF LUNAR NEW YEAR

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., introduces the Good Fortune Arcade, a unique online 8-bit game developed for guests to interact with the rich traditions of Lunar New Year. Available now through Feb. 15, 2022, guests can visit PandaLNY.com to play the Good Fortune Arcade and learn more about the origin story and food symbolism of Lunar New Year, while also receiving exclusive online offers at each level of the game. As part of its annual tradition, Panda is also bringing back in-store lucky red envelopes on the celebration day of Feb. 1, 2022, gifting guests with a limited time Family Meal promotion to share delicious food and good fortune with their family and friends.

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating Lunar New Year with our guests, as this holiday universally signifies the importance of family and togetherness—the key values that also define us as a family-owned American Chinese restaurant," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer, Panda Express. "We are in a unique position to share culture and traditions through timeless and innovative experiences that both new and existing Lunar New Year celebrants can enjoy. With the Good Fortune Arcade, our goal is to create an authentic and inclusive way to bring people together over good fun and good food."

A Cultural Experience Through Gaming

The Good Fortune Arcade aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia while introducing a modern way of telling the Lunar New Year story. It consists of four levels, and players are tasked with catching the legendary monster behind the holiday's origin, Nian, who has stolen their lucky foods. In each level, players will work to collect these lucky dishes, while dodging obstacles along the way. After each completed level, players will unlock a fortune card containing a discount code for online ordering only on PandaExpress.com or the Panda Express app through Feb. 28, 2022.

Red Envelope Tradition for Good Luck

For nearly 40 years, Panda has invited guests to celebrate Lunar New Year with loved ones through good food and good fortune. Continuing a beloved tradition, Panda Express locations nationwide will be handing out over one million red envelopes on Feb. 1, 2022 only, with a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal* and a free 22 oz. Fountain Drink**, as well as a collectible fortune card inspired by Panda's signature lucky dishes. Panda's customizable Family Meal helps guests come together to experience their own combination of Lunar New Year dishes and personal favorites. From Orange Chicken (orange for prosperity) to Honey Walnut Shrimp (representing happiness), Chow Mein (symbolizing longevity) and Egg Rolls (resembling wealth), there are countless options sure to make everyone happy.

Lunar New Year Youth Program for Digital Learning

As digital learning continues to be essential for educators and parents nationwide, Panda has made cultural learning easier and fun through its free interactive online program — Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year – giving educators and parents the interactive tools they need to spark cultural curiosity in students. As a part of this curriculum, Panda introduces a new role-playing game (RPG) that teaches the different traditions practiced during the 15-day holiday. Educational institutions that have signed up their classrooms for Let's Explore! Lunar New Year will receive limited-edition booklets full of Panda offers, stickers and other fun activities. To date, more than 180,000 students will be experiencing the magic and joy of Lunar New Year through this community resource from Panda.

For more information on Panda Express and its Lunar New Year campaign, visit pandaexpress.com or follow Panda Express on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first +recipes, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 12 international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youths, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2020, the organization established the Panda Cares Scholars Program to provide the necessary funding, academic support and leadership development to help high school and college students learn, lead and thrive towards a bright future. For more information about Panda, visit www.pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

