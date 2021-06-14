Pandemic Life Silver Lining: 73% Have Improved Their Self-Care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans admitting to some pandemic life silver linings according to a healthinsurance.com national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults. From the 80% who have been more focused on their health to the 73% who have improved their self-care, there are some pandemic positives.

PANDEMIC LIFE SPOTLIGHT ON SELF-CARE

80% say they have been paying more attention to their health since the pandemic began; that's an 11% increase from June 2020. And 73% say their self-care has improved since the start of the pandemic, that's an 81% increase from the healthinsurance.com June 2020 survey. Respondents are more self aware and acting on it. Last month, 55% say they have packed on some "pandemic pounds", and now 49% say they are dieting for this summer season. The past 15 months of pandemic life have also taken a toll. 51% feel like they need some time off from work, that's a 22% increase from this time last year. Those surveyed are acting on that need for a break with 78% planning to travel this summer.

"RE-ENTRY" RESERVATIONS

80% of the respondents of this survey received the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 48% are still worried about contracting COVID-19 even though they are vaccinated. 77% are still wearing a mask in public. 59% have hesitations about re-entering more normal social routines. Those hesitations aren't preventing them from trying though; 54% have visited a shopping mall; 59% have resumed going to restaurants and or bars; 38% have resumed travel; 58% have started going to other people's houses; 60% feel comfortable resuming travel for work.

EVOLVING HEALTHCARE

67% believe the U.S. healthcare system has improved since the pandemic began. 62% say COVID-19 has changed the way they use healthcare; a 25% increase from June 2020. That change can most likely be attributed to rapid adoption and 422% increase in telemedicine since March 2020. Some demographics have been more enthusiastic about these new options. 72% of men and 74% of 18-34 year olds say COVID-19 has changed the way they use healthcare. In fact, 81% of men say they will continue to use telemedicine. How consumers are monitoring their health is also changing. 52% are using wearables like a FitBit or an Apple Watch; that's a 24% increase from this time last year.

