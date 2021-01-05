|
Pandemic Migrations Could Be Key to Upcoming Georgia Senate Race: New Data From Relocation Website moveBudhha.com
ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, released new data showing 74.8% of people who moved to Georgia in the past nine months relocated from counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Between March 11–Nov. 23, 2020, moveBuddha assisted 4,474 people with their move to Georgia. 74.8% of residents relocated from counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "Thousands of Americans are leaving expensive and largely Democrat cities in search of more affordable and less crowded regions. Georgia has been a top state on the receiving end of this change, and it also seems to be affecting the state's politics."
The data also showed the top three contributing states for new Georgia residents are California (15.6%), Florida (9.7%), and New York (8%), which replaced Georgia's typical inbound migrations from Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
The full data set, including county-level data and further analysis, can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/georgia-runoff-pandemic-migrations/
