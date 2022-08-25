Pandora democratizes diamonds with U.S. and Canada lab-created diamond launch and campaign featuring Ashley Graham and Rosario Dawson

Diamonds by Pandora lab-created diamonds are for everyday wear and for everyone.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, announces today that Diamonds by Pandora is available in the U.S. and Canada. Featuring lab-created diamonds grown in the U.S. and crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold, the new collection combines design and sustainability and makes diamond jewellery – the epitome of luxury – accessible to more people.

Rather than waiting for traditional gifting moments or for someone else to purchase a diamond, Pandora encourages women to instead celebrate their own milestones of modern womanhood: such as graduating with a master's degree, getting a promotion at work, or moving to a new city.

The collection campaign was shot by renowned artist, photographer, and director Cass Bird and styled by fashion industry force Camilla Nickerson, and features Supermodel and Entrepreneur Ashley Graham and Actress Rosario Dawson, both trailblazers in their fields and champions of self-empowerment.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this campaign," said Rosario Dawson. "To show that brands can create something beautiful and brilliant with tech and an understanding of our natural world is really powerful."

"Celebrating women at each milestone is something that really spoke to me," said Ashley Graham. "Throughout my career and after having my kids, I realized on a new level how important it is to honor your accomplishments and love yourself at every opportunity."

Each Diamonds by Pandora piece features a solitary, VS+ clarity lab-created diamond ranging from 0.15 to 1.0 carat that is hand-set within sterling silver, solid 14K yellow gold or solid 14K white gold. The 33-piece collection is priced from $300 - $1950 and is available to purchase at 248 Pandora stores in the U.S., 21 Pandora stores in Canada, and at pandora.net.

Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but grown in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs – cut, colour, clarity and carat. To reduce climate impact, Pandora's lab-created diamonds are grown, cut and polished using 100% renewable energy. The collection also marks a Pandora milestone: it is the first collection crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold. The company has committed to craft all its jewellery from recycled silver and gold by 2025.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

