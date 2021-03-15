Panduit(TM) releases NEW hand-held printer

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has launched a new mobile printer in ASEAN that offer the best combination of capabilities, print quality and speed of use. They are preferred over the competition because of the product features, including:

High print resolution at 360 dpi

Fast 1.4"/sec print speed

Wide variety of die-cut and continuous label sizes and materials

USB connectivity

Prints up to 1.5" (3.81cm) wide label media

wide label media Integrated automatic cutter with full and half cutting

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://en.prnasia.com/mnr/Panduit_202103.shtml

These printers are the result of a partnership with Seiko Epson Corporation to jointly develop printers and labels for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure marketplaces. The MP300 printer and labels are the first of many products that will be jointly developed through this partnership.

The product features and corresponding label cassettes were designed to meet the needs of a variety of customers and their most challenging applications. From the data center to the telecom room, from the jobsite to the plant floor, Panduit has users covered.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.



Media Contact

Thomas Poh

Panduit Singapore Pte. Ltd

thomas.poh@panduit.com

SOURCE Panduit