|
15.03.2021 03:00:00
Panduit(TM) releases NEW hand-held printer
SINGAPORE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has launched a new mobile printer in ASEAN that offer the best combination of capabilities, print quality and speed of use. They are preferred over the competition because of the product features, including:
- High print resolution at 360 dpi
- Fast 1.4"/sec print speed
- Wide variety of die-cut and continuous label sizes and materials
- USB connectivity
- Prints up to 1.5" (3.81cm) wide label media
- Integrated automatic cutter with full and half cutting
For the full multimedia release, click here: https://en.prnasia.com/mnr/Panduit_202103.shtml
These printers are the result of a partnership with Seiko Epson Corporation to jointly develop printers and labels for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure marketplaces. The MP300 printer and labels are the first of many products that will be jointly developed through this partnership.
The product features and corresponding label cassettes were designed to meet the needs of a variety of customers and their most challenging applications. From the data center to the telecom room, from the jobsite to the plant floor, Panduit has users covered.
About Panduit
Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.
Media Contact
Thomas Poh
Panduit Singapore Pte. Ltd
thomas.poh@panduit.com
SOURCE Panduit
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Woche fester -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Schluss uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen größtenteils im Plus aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Freitag letztlich ins Plus, wogegen es in Deutschland abwärts ging. Die US-Aktienmärkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Auch die Vorzeichen an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren unterschiedlich.