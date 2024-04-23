Panevezio statybos trestas AB Has Signed 156 mln. Eur Contract with Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant for Construction of Repository for Radioactive Waste

Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed the 156 mln. Eur (VAT inclusive) contract with the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (INPP) for construction of the repository for low and intermediate-level short-lived radioactive waste and performance of relevant works. The works are scheduled for the period of 4.5 years.

The repository will be built at the Stabatiskes site in the Visaginas Municipality near other radioactive waste management facilities of the INPP. It will consist of three reinforced concrete modules which can accommodate up to 100,000 cubic meters of final packaging of radioactive waste.

‘Over the history of the company's operation, we have completed many large-scale, technologically complex projects – from a swimming pool meeting the Olympic standards to combined cycle power plants. Construction of the repository for the INPP will undoubtedly be among these projects as one of the most responsible and significant for the whole of Lithuania. We are grateful to the customer for the trust shown and the opportunity to contribute to creation of history,’ says Tomas Stukas, Managing Director of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

The repository complex will also include the office building, process building (where containers will be received, characterised, filled with concrete (if required), other process operations will be performed), auxiliary building, surface water collection basins and water treatment facilities, physical security perimeter with checkpoints, weather station, storage for inert materials, transformer station and other auxiliary facilities.

It is planned to fill the repository with waste by 2038, and after decommissioning the repository will be supervised for at least 300 years.

More information:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360