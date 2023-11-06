|
06.11.2023 07:56:39
Panevezio statybos trestas AB Has Signed a 13 mln. Euros Contract with Sausiu logistikos parkas UAB for Construction of Logistic Centre in Trakai District
Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a 13 mln. Euros (VAT inclusive) order with Sausiu logistikos parkas UAB for construction of a storage building at Logistikos Str. 30, Sausiai Village, Lentvaris Subdistrict, Trakai District. The total area of the building will be nearly 10 thousand square meters, completion of the works is scheduled 12 months after the date of the signed contract. The services of construction management and technical supervision will be provided by Viconus UAB.
The logistics centre will include storage facilities, offices and technical rooms. Landscaping works as well as the areas for outdoor storage are also planned on the plot.
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503
