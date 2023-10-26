26.10.2023 07:40:43

Panevezio statybos trestas AB Has Signed a 17 mln. Euros Contract with Kauno grudai AB for Construction of Production and Industrial Building in Alytus

Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a 17 mln. Euros (VAT inclusive) order with one of the largest food production companies in Lithuania, Kauno grudai AB, for construction of production and industrial building at Fortu Str. 9, Alytus. The total area of the building will be 7.4 thousand square meters, completion of the works is scheduled 11 months after the date of the signed contract.

The General Designing Contractor is Bendrieji statybu projektai UAB. There are production and storage facilities designed on the ground floor of the building. On the first floor, the design includes engineering infrastructure rooms for production and storage facilities, as well as amenity space, breakroom and rest areas.

The company plans to produce various instant products in packs and cups (instant noodles and various porridges) in the production building. Within the plot of the building, it is also planned to repair the access roads, carry out landscaping works, install car parking lots, pedestrian paths adapted for people with disabilities, etc.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


