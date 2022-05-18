|
18.05.2022 12:17:00
Panic or Back Up the Truck? What to Think About Cryptocurrencies Right Now
The cryptocurrency market has been pummeled over the last few months, and it seems no token has been spared. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are down despite being the largest cryptocurrencies, and former hot cryptos like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have lost over 70% of their value in the last six months. What's difficult right now is knowing whether it's time to buy and hold for recovery or give up on the crypto revolution. After all, if even a stablecoin like TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) can lose 90% of its value in a week, then what hope do more volatile cryptocurrencies have? I think the answer is in a long-term mindset. Continue reading
