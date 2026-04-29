WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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29.04.2026 13:13:19
Panini football sticker collectors face £1,000 outlay for 48-team World Cup
112-page album will require 980 unique stickers to fillIndividual packets of seven stickers cost £1.25 in BritainSoaring prices at the pumps, grocery bills on the rise, and now it seems inflation will be hitting the pockets hard of those football fans for whom no World Cup would be complete without the thrill of opening a packet of Panini stickers.Since the Italian company’s first sticker collection, at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, striving to complete the set has been an obsession around the globe with swapping of doubles and the search for rarities mandatory. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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