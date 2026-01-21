Panoro Energy Provides FY25 Operational And Financial Update

(RTTNews) - Panoro Energy ASA (PEN.OL) on Wednesday reported a record average net production of 10,263 barrels of oil per day in 2025, supported by steady output across Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Tunisia.

Crude oil liftings totalled about 3.1 million barrels for the year, generating proceeds of $199.4 million at an average realised price of $65.14 per barrel.

In line with its shareholder returns policy, Panoro distributed NOK 411 million during 2025 through cash distributions and share buybacks, bringing total returns since March 2022 to NOK 795 million. The company ended the year with a cash position of around $78 million.

Looking to 2026, Panoro expects production growth driven by new drilling at Dussafu in Gabon and appraisal and development opportunities in Equatorial Guinea, alongside stable operations in Tunisia.

PEN.OL is currently trading at NOK 20.45, down NOK 0.15 or 0.73 percent on the Oslo Stock Exchange.