Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Insider Information August 16, 2023 13.15 p.m





Panostaja's investment target Grano starts change negotiations

Panostaja Plc's investment company Grano will start change negotiations targeting all Grano Group personnel, excluding its subsidiary Grano Diesel. Change negotiations will be initiated to improve the company's profitability and competitiveness and to secure future operational capacity in a weakened market situation. According to a preliminary estimate, the change negotiations may lead to the termination of employment contracts of a maximum of 46 employees, changes in the terms of employment or part-time employment. Temporary and/or open-ended lay-offs of the entire personnel may also be considered by October 2024. The change negotiations cover approximately 850 people.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Additional information:

CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

CEO Kimmo Kolari, Grano Oy, +358 40 769 5807





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.

