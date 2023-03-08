|
08.03.2023 03:14:00
Pansy Ho expresses confidence in HK's future
BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
Speaking on the economic growth of Hong Kong after the COVID-19 epidemic, Pansy Ho Chiu-king, a CPPCC National Committee member, expressed strong confidence in the city's future development with the reopening of border with the mainland.
Ho, who began serving her five-year term as a national political adviser during the ongoing two sessions, said the new identity gives her more perspectives to see the country and it's her life's goal to contribute to the motherland.
She has inherited the love for the country from her family, Ho said, adding that patriotism is an anchor for the successful implementation of "one country, two systems".
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
