Panther Protocol Announces Listing on Huobi Creating Privacy Layer for DeFi and Web3

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther protocol, an end-to-end privacy solution that protects DeFi and Web3, is pleased to announce its first CEX listing of $ZKP token on Huobi Global , one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges with over 10 million users. $ZKP tokens are the governance token that will allow users to, amongst other things, vote on governance matters and pay for the minting of zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults.

"We've hit our critical milestones in January with our TGE and we want to continue to build momentum. We're confident that both our retail and institutional investors will benefit through our listing on Huobi, one of the world's top 10 exchanges, allowing the $ZKP token to be exposed to millions of people, driving adoption and increasing the token's utility and liquidity" says Oliver Gale, CEO and co-founder of Panther protocol.

Panther is currently building on Ethereum, Polygon, Flare, Songbird, NEAR and Elrond. In addition to developing a robust set of APIs, SDKs and custom integrations, Panther will allow builders to provide privacy features within their apps without needing a highly specialized team of cryptographers and privacy tech engineers to do so. The idea is to create a private-by-default, decentralized ecosystem that unlocks the value that is currently siloed between blockchains.

"$ZKP tokens are an important innovation that protects privacy on the blockchain, we're confident that it's availability on a premier listing exchange will help us on our mission to restore financial privacy in DeFI with interoperable zero knowledge assets" says CTO and co-founder Anish Mohammed.

Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARK technology. Users can mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private. More information on tokenomics, exchange volumes and release schedule can be found here .

Huobi is one of the world's leading global digital asset exchanges dedicated to providing secure and reliable digital asset trading and asset management services. Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry, with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technologies and integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Surrounding the upstream and downstream sectors, Huobi Group has expanded into industry blockchain, public chain, digital assets trading and wallet, digital economy research and has established a global industry ecosystem for the digital economy.

Dr. Anish Mohammed is the CTO and co-founder of Panther Protocol. With over 20 years in security and cryptography, he has extensive experience designing or auditing different blockchain protocols. He co-founded the UK Digital Currency Association, was a reviewer of Ethereum's Orange paper, and serves on advisory boards for leading companies including Ripple, Hyperloop, and Adjoint. Anish is a frequent speaker on Blockchain, cryptocurrency, fintech, cybersecurity, and AI, with lectures at institutions worldwide including MIT (DCI), Carnegie Mellon, UCL, Imperial, and University of Coventry.

Oliver is a serial entrepreneur, CBDC pioneer, investor, advisor, and global advocate of distributed ledger technology. He currently serves as Founder and CEO of Panther Protocol, an end-to-end privacy protocol for digital assets that can be deployed compliantly on any public blockchain. Oliver also serves as Founder and Chairman of Elemental, a web 3.0 credit lending platform focused on democratizing affordable credit for underserved communities. Oliver has been a leading global advocate, championing policy making discussions and thought leadership at central banks, government entities, and organizations including the UN, International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Commonwealth Secretariat, Caribbean Development Bank, MIT, Columbia University, and the IMF. Outside of work, Oliver is also an award-winning international reggae and hip hop artist.

