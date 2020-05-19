PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy (PANTHERx), was officially recognized as a prestigious US Best Managed Company for overall business performance and sustained growth. The US Best Managed Company designation, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, is the preeminent distinction for privately owned and managed businesses in the United States, based on criteria such as management abilities in the areas of strategy, execution, culture, financials, and overall business practices.

As one of only 27 US Best Managed Company honorees, PANTHERx has proven its dedication to not only fostering a culture of growth and sustainability for its associates, but also to providing the best rare pharmacy care and service to its patients afflicted by rare diseases.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's recognition and what it means for PANTHERx. It's a sign of our relentless commitment to doing better and being better. As 1PANTHER, we'll continue to look for novel ways to improve the employee, patient, and partner experience," says PANTHERx Chairman & CEO, Dr. Gordon Vanscoy. "Our growth has been fueled by innovation, technology, and exceeding expectations for all our patients and partners. PANTHERx is truly unique in the healthcare marketplace. Becoming one of the elite US Best Managed Companies was fueled by incredibly dedicated associates led by an executive team second to none."

About PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, the largest independent and fastest growing specialty pharmacy in the United States, transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Although the incidence is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community. PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a three-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award including the 2020 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, ACHC, and CPPA.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

