Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 15:30:00

PANTZER PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING ON FUND V

Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V closes at $781 Million

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantzer Properties, Inc. ("Pantzer"), a vertically integrated multifamily owner/operator, announced the final closing of its fifth real estate fund, Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V ("Fund V") on September 30, 2022. Fund V was oversubscribed with $781 million in capital commitments, exceeding the fundraising target of $750 million.

Pantzer Properties

Fund V received substantial commitments from endowments, pension funds, healthcare systems, foundations, non-profits, Registered Investment Advisors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Fund V is approximately 75% larger than Pantzer's prior fund.

Fund V is a continuation of Pantzer's highly successful, fully discretionary private equity fund series known as the Panco Strategic Real Estate Funds, focusing on tangible multifamily assets in high-barrier to entry markets along the East Coast of the United States.

Further information is available at www.pantzerproperties.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pantzer Properties, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pantzer-properties-inc-announces-final-closing-on-fund-v-301642245.html

SOURCE PANTZER PROPERTIES

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Guter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrscht hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen