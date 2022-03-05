PAO Severstal: Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded Severstal's long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer default ratings to 'B' from 'BBB' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) to reflect similar actions on the Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.

The full announcement from Fitch is available at https://www.fitchratings.com/entity/pao-severstal-80975857#ratings

