PAO Severstal: Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating



14-March-2022 / 16:24 MSK

Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded Severstal's long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer default ratings to 'CC' from 'B'/RWN. The full announcement from Fitch is available at https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-downgrades-russian-commodity-companies-reflecting-debt-service-restrictions-11-03-2022 For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

