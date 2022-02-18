PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results conference call

Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results conference call

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) will held a conference call on Q4 & 12m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 February 2022 at 11.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow).

To join the webcast (with registration form) please follow the link:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887

We recommend that participants start dialing in 10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, please dial:

United Kingdom Number:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

US Number:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Russian Dial:

+7 495 283 98 58 (local access)

Participant code: 314887

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com



