PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results conference call

18-Feb-2022 / 10:50 MSK
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) will held a conference call on Q4 & 12m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 February 2022 at 11.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow). 

To join the webcast (with registration form) please follow the link:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887

We recommend that participants start dialing in 10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, please dial:

United Kingdom Number:
+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

US Number:
+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Russian Dial: 
+7 495 283 98 58 (local access)

Participant code: 314887

 

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
 

 

 

P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 mln and EBITDA of $2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com
