18.02.2022 08:50:02
PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results conference call
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results conference call
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) will held a conference call on Q4 & 12m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 February 2022 at 11.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow).
To join the webcast (with registration form) please follow the link:
https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887
We recommend that participants start dialing in 10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the conference call.
To join the conference call, please dial:
United Kingdom Number:
US Number:
Russian Dial:
Participant code: 314887
Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports
For further information, please contact:
Severstal Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com
Severstal Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 mln and EBITDA of $2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143825
|EQS News ID:
|1282861
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
