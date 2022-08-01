Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 13:45:04

PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

01-Aug-2022 / 14:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022

 

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) announces the time of bondholder call for the 5.90 per cent. Series 3 Loan Participation Notes due 2022 in aggregate principal amount of U.S.$750,000,000. A conference call on Written Resolution hosted by Investor Relations and Treasury, will be held on 2 August 2022 at 14.00 (London)/ 16.00 (Moscow).

To avoid long call waiting times, we recommend that participants dial the number 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, participants can call:

UK:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

USA:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Germany:

+49 30 25 555 323 (local access)

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58 (local access)


Conference ID: 314887

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 495 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 178490
EQS News ID: 1410479

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

