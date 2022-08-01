|
01.08.2022 13:45:04
PAO Severstal: Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notice on Conference Call about Written Resolution issues for the Eurobond 2022
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) announces the time of bondholder call for the 5.90 per cent. Series 3 Loan Participation Notes due 2022 in aggregate principal amount of U.S.$750,000,000. A conference call on Written Resolution hosted by Investor Relations and Treasury, will be held on 2 August 2022 at 14.00 (London)/ 16.00 (Moscow).
To avoid long call waiting times, we recommend that participants dial the number 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.
To join the conference call, participants can call:
UK:
+44 203 984 9844 (local access)
USA:
+1 718 866 4614 (local access)
Germany:
+49 30 25 555 323 (local access)
Russia
+7 495 283 98 58 (local access)
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 495 926-77-66
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|178490
|EQS News ID:
|1410479
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
