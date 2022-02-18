|
18.02.2022 08:30:04
PAO Severstal: Severstal announces 2022 capital investment programme
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal announces 2022 capital investment programme
Severstal plans to invest $1,600 mln in 2022, focusing on a key areas of the Company's strategy, namely, excellent customer experience, cost leadership and new opportunities. It implies . 38% yoy growth comparing to 2021 (CAPEX in 2021 was $1,157 mln).
Thus, new Severstal's 2022 capital investment programme includes:
We increased our guidance for total investments in 2022 comparing to last forecast published at the Capital Markets Day by $300 mln. Main factors of growth:
More details will be published at our Capital Markets in June 2022.
All of these amounts are subject to adjustments dependent on FX changes. The majority of the Company's expenditure in 2022 will be in rubles.
Russian Steel division
Investments in Severstal's Russian Steel division in 2022 will totally amount to $1,123 mln: $675 mln will be allocated to development projects and $246 mln to maintenance. The most important projects are redesigned 13 mln tonnes crude steel capacities project with new technical solutions, long mill 170, 100 MW combined heat and power plant with electric air-blowing station, modernization of crude benzol rectification department, technical modernization of Hot-dip aluminizing continuous line, as well as preparatory works for BF5 modernization.
Resources division
Investments in 2022 will amount to $503 mln: $203 mln of which will be used to develop production. One of the most important development projects will be the main phase of construction of the Cyclic-flow technology complex at Karelsky Okatysh, development of the Pechegubsky field at the Olkon, Yakovlevsky mine and Karelsky Okatysh ramp up.
Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented:
"We continue to implement our large-scale transformation programme, to ensure our global leadership in the cost of production, create a unique solutions for our customers and improve quality of our products. CAPEX programme 2022 includes very important development projects that will help us to increase our steel production volumes and strengthen Severstal's position in a global market. As a result of continuous monitoring of new opportunities we added some new projects which will help us to increase steel production volumes and improve our environmental performance."
For further information, please contact:
Severstal Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com
Severstal Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143823
|EQS News ID:
|1282849
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Analysen
