02.03.2022 14:00:10

PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

02-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

 

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that on 28 February 2022 the Council of the European Union designated certain persons to the list set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. These include Mr. Alexey Mordashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling shareholder of the Company.

 

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and assessing possible direct and indirect impact on its business and prospects. Severstal is one of the lowest cost producers in the world. The company's financial position remains strong and its debt level is low.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 146384
EQS News ID: 1292515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Nachrichten