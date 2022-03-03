|
03.03.2022 09:14:15
PAO Severstal: Severstal Director resignation
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal Director resignation
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer and Alun Bowen Independent Directors of the Company resigned from its Board of Directors. Agnes Ritter an Executive Director has also have resigned from the Board of Directors. These resignations shall be effective from 2 March, 2022.
Alexander Shevelev, Severstal's CEO commented:
"I regret to inform our shareholders that in the light of the present geopolitical situation Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen and Agnes Ritter decided to resign from Severstal's Board of Directors. They have been core members of the Board team for many years and I'd like to thank them for their competence and valuable contribution to our business".
For further information, please contact:
Severstal Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com
Severstal Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|146491
|EQS News ID:
|1293247
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
