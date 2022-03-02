PAO Severstal (SVST)

PAO Severstal: Severstal makes changes to its geography of sales



02-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK

Severstal makes changes to its geography of sales PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that in response to some media publications this morning, Severstal states that it is experiencing some difficulties in relations with its EU clients, and as a result is redirecting volumes to other markets. As Severstal is one of the lowest cost producers in the world, we are confident that this will help to maintain our capacity utilization. The Company's financial position remains strong and its debt level is low. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

