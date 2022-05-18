|
18.05.2022 15:00:05
PAO Severstal: Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) (Severstal) announces that the Russian Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investment has granted the Company permission to maintain the circulation of its global depository receipts (GDRs) at stock exchanges outside of Russia for an unlimited period of time.
The rights of GDR holders, including the right to vote, to receive dividends and to convert their GRDs into common shares of the Company, will continue to be determined in accordance with applicable law and relevant depositary agreements.
Severstals GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Their trading is currently suspended by the London Stock Exchange.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
P Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF) and on the LSE (SVST). Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstals crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|162638
|EQS News ID:
|1355849
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Nachrichten
|
15:00
|PAO Severstal: Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|PAO Severstal: Severstal closes the agreement of disposal of Vorkutaugol to Russkaya Energiya (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|PAO Severstal: Information regarding coupon payments (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|PAO Severstal: Information regarding GDR program (EQS Group)
|
15.04.22
|PAO Severstal: The Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal in absentia (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22