|
18.02.2022 08:40:35
PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes 2021 Annual Report
|
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal publishes 2021 Annual Report
Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF) has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at:
https://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports
For further information, please contact:
Severstal Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com
Severstal Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.0 billion in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|143824
|EQS News ID:
|1282855
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Nachrichten
|
08:40
|PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes 2021 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|PAO Severstal: Severstal announces 2022 capital investment programme (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|Ausblick: Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.22
|PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results (EQS Group)
|
06.12.21
|PAO Severstal: Severstal appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme (EQS Group)
|
06.12.21
|PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|PAO Severstal: Severstal agrees to sell Vorkutaugol to Russkaya Energiya (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Octmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird vor dem Wochenende mit leicht positiver Tendenz erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.