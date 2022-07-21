|
PAO Severstal: Severstal Q2 2022 and 6m 2022 operational results
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Severstal Q2 2022 and 6m 2022 operational results
Moscow, Russia 21 July 2022 PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) consolidated steel sales decreased by 6% yoy in 6m 2022. Iron Ore products consolidated sales were 57% lower yoy due to export constraints, while coal sales almost disappeared from consolidated results following Vorkutaugol divestiture.
KEY CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Q2 2022 Consolidated operational results
6m 2022 Consolidated operational results
HEALTH AND SAFETY PERFORMANCE
POLLUTANTS AND GHG EMISSIONS
ALEXANDER SHEVELEV, CEO OF SEVERSTAL MANAGEMENT, COMMENTED:
The first half of 2022 was extremely challenging for Russian steelmakers and Severstal. Against the background of sanctions pressure, we were forced to take urgent steps to preserve the stability of the business. Thus, after the complete shutdown of exports to the EU countries, we had to redirect sales to other, less marginal markets, as well as rebuild our supply chain of inventory to ensure the operation of enterprises. Due to the ongoing restructuring of the company's processes, we made the difficult decision not to disclose the financial results for the Q1 and Q2 2022. But we plan to return to this practice in the future.
The difficult access to exports followed by a decrease in the domestic demand, a sharp strengthening of the ruble and the decline in domestic prices altogether put a pressure on the company's results. Consolidated steel sales were down by 6% yoy to 5 mln tonnes in H1 2022 with the most difficult Q2 2022 - a drop in steel sales for April-June amounted to 17%. As a result of difficulties in sales, we were forced to revise the production program. This led to the fact that steel production decreased by 7% YoY to 5.32 mln tonnes and utilization rate decreased to 75%. At the same time, there was an increase in the cost of production, mainly due to inflationary pressure from transport costs and tariffs of natural monopolies.
Despite the difficult situation, we continue to fulfill our social obligations and in April indexed the salaries of all employees, as well as paid a onetime remuneration - as a result, the average salary for the company increased by 15%. We also continue our environmental protection activities and participation in the federal Clean Air project.
The company's management and staff continue to make active efforts to minimize the negative impact of external factors on the company's business. Severstal has an effective business model and a high level of underlying strength, as it has been engaged in cost reduction, product quality improvement and customer experience improvement for many years. However, in the face of unprecedented challenges, the impact of which is only increasing in the third quarter, we are forced to move to more radical cost reduction programs.
The anti-crisis plan developed by the company's management, which is designed to ensure the company's stability even in the event of a negative development of the situation, involves a comprehensive audit of all the company's business processes and optimization of the least effective projects and initiatives in the medium term. By the end of this year, we aim to reduce administrative costs, personnel costs and outsourcing by a total of 10%. The management will make every effort to preserve the company's team, key competencies and expertise accumulated over the years.
In addition, we will focus on improving the efficiency of procurement and maintenance programs, as well as continue to examine the investment program and to optimize it, primarily through initiatives with a long-term payback. We are confident that the well-coordinated work of the company's management and staff and the accumulated experience in improving the efficiency of processes will allow us to remain competitive in this difficult period."
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
Severstal Russian Steel (RSD)
Q2 2022 results
6m 2022 results
Severstal Resources
Q2 2022 results
6m 2022 results
ANNEX*
* Totals may differ from the sum of rows due to rounding
** According to the methodology of the Worldsteel Association
For further information, please contact:
Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com na.klimantov@severstal.com
Severstal Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The companys assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.0 billion in 2021. Severstals crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com
