PAO Severstal: The Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal in absentia

The Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal in absentia

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) informs that the Company's Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal on May 20, 2022 in absentia.

The Board of Directors decided to include the following persons in the list of candidates for voting on the elections to the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal:

Alexey Mordashov,

Alexander Shevelev,

Alexey Kulichenko,

Anna Lvova,

Dmitry Fedotov,

Vladimir Zaluzhsky,

Vadim Akopov,

Andrey Kazachenkov,

Vladimir Mau,

Alexander Auzan.

The Board also revoked its previously given recommendation on dividends for Q4 2021 and recommends not to distribute profit and not to pay dividends for Q4 2021. The Board of Directors did not make a recommendation on the payment of dividends for Q1 2022.

