18.02.2022 08:00:02
PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment
PAO Severstal (SVST)
The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment
The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF) is recommending a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2021.
Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022. The record date for participation in the AGM is 25 April 2022. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 31 May 2022. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.0 billion in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com
|ISIN:
|US8181503025
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|SVST
|LEI Code:
|213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143822
|EQS News ID:
|1282839
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
