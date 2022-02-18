18.02.2022 08:00:02

PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment

PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment

18-Feb-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF) is recommending a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2021.

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022. The record date for participation in the AGM is 25 April 2022. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 31 May 2022. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

na.klimantov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.0 billion in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
