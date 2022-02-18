PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment

The Board Recommends Q4 2021 Dividend Payment

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF) is recommending a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2021.

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022. The record date for participation in the AGM is 25 April 2022. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 31 May 2022. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.

