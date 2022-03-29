29.03.2022 15:00:03

PAO Severstal: Update on the situation regarding the coupon payment for the Eurobond 2024

PAO Severstal (SVST)
29-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) informs that further to our latest disclosure dated 23 March 2022 regarding the pending interest payment on the loan relating to Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (LPN) issued by Steel Capital S.A. (the "Issuer") in the amount of US$12,6 mln, on 28 March 2022 Severstal filed license applications with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

These applications request that OFAC grant specific licenses authorizing, to the extent such authorization is required under US sanctions, the financial institutions and other parties involved in the LPN program to resume normal processing of payments that are or become due under the LPN program. This would include the release of the funds that have previously been blocked by Citibank N.A. and the transfer of those funds together with the remainder of the interest due to the Issuer to the latter's bank account with the Paying Agent (Citibank, N.A., London Branch), and the normal onward payment of those funds on behalf of the Issuer towards the holders of the LPN.

Mindful of the urgency of the matter we have requested that OFAC consider our application on an expedited basis.

Severstal will keep all interested parties informed of the progress of the license applications with OFAC.

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
