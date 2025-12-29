PAObank Enhances 'Money Safe' Feature for Upgraded Anti-Fraud Protection



EQS Newswire / 29/12/2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Universal Access Now Available to All Retail Banking Customers Raising the Bar for Deposit Security HONG KONG SAR - – PAO Bank Limited ("PAObank") places the highest priority on safeguarding customers' funds. In alignment with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's ("HKMA") latest anti-fraud measures, PAObank is proud to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its "Money Safe" feature. Effective immediately, all customers can now proactively lock part or all of their deposits directly through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP, based on their individual needs, adding an extra layer of security to their funds.



Mr. Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of PAObank, said, "With fraud cases continuing to rise in recent years, protecting customers' funds remain a bank's primary responsibility. PAObank fully endorses the HKMA's anti-fraud efforts and is actively enhancing our protection measures, enabling customers to manage and safeguard their funds with greater autonomy and flexibility. With this latest upgrade to the 'Money Safe' service, we have further strengthened the protective measures available to all our customers. We remain committed to integrating innovative technology to deliver a safer and more reliable financial services experience."



PAObank customers can now activate Money Safe protection at any time via the PAObank Mobile Banking APP. This feature enables customers to isolate or lock part or all of their bank deposits, preventing any outward transfers of the protected funds through any channel. To access locked funds, customers are required to visit PAObank office in person for identity verification, after which the funds will be released within three working days. This process ensures robust protection while maintaining accessibility when needed.



For details, please visit PAObank's website at www.paob.com.hk. For enquiries, please contact our customer service through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP or contact our hotline at 3762 9900.



Hashtag: #PAObank

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025– PAO Bank Limited ("PAObank") places the highest priority on safeguarding customers' funds. In alignment with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's ("HKMA") latest anti-fraud measures, PAObank is proud to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its "Money Safe" feature. Effective immediately, all customers can now proactively lock part or all of their deposits directly through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP, based on their individual needs, adding an extra layer of security to their funds., said, "With fraud cases continuing to rise in recent years, protecting customers' funds remain a bank's primary responsibility. PAObank fully endorses the HKMA's anti-fraud efforts and is actively enhancing our protection measures, enabling customers to manage and safeguard their funds with greater autonomy and flexibility. With this latest upgrade to the 'Money Safe' service, we have further strengthened the protective measures available to all our customers. We remain committed to integrating innovative technology to deliver a safer and more reliable financial services experience."PAObank customers can now activate Money Safe protection at any time via the PAObank Mobile Banking APP. This feature enables customers to isolate or lock part or all of their bank deposits, preventing any outward transfers of the protected funds through any channel. To access locked funds, customers are required to visit PAObank office in person for identity verification, after which the funds will be released within three working days. This process ensures robust protection while maintaining accessibility when needed.For details, please visit PAObank's website at www.paob.com.hk. For enquiries, please contact our customer service through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP or contact our hotline at 3762 9900.Hashtag: #PAObank The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About PAO Bank Limited PAO Bank Limited ("PAObank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318), is committed to fostering financial inclusion and establishing a digital banking ecosystem by leveraging its extensive experience in SME banking services and its leading financial technology advantages. PAObank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer banking services via virtual channels. PAObank is expanding diverse business segments including retail banking and SME banking, serving customers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group's comprehensive financial platform in Hong Kong.



News Source: PAO Bank Limited

News Source: PAO Bank Limited 29/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News