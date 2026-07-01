Centiel SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Paolo Doria takes over as Chief Financial Officer of Centiel



01.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release

Lugano, 1 July 2026 The Board of Directors of Centiel SA has formally appointed Paolo Doria (born 1965, Swiss and Italian citizen) as the new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 July 2026. As part of a planned and already pre-communicated succession process, he will take over from Anke Ness, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since May 2025 and will take a maternity break. David Bond, President of the Board of Directors said: „Anke Ness has been an outstanding contributor to the merger of HT5 AG and Centiel and our successful listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. We are deeply grateful for her dedication, professionalism and leadership, and wish her all the very best. At the same time, we are delighted to formally welcome Paolo Doria into the CFO role. Paolo has already demonstrated during his onboarding period that he brings the financial acumen and strategic thinking that Centiel needs as we execute on our ambitious growth agenda.” Paolo Doria has been working at Centiel since February 2026, with the intention of stepping into the role of Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the merger with HT5. From 2023 to 2025, Paolo served as Executive Board Member of Belimport SA, acting as interim manager to support a generational transition. He continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. From 2022 to 2023, he worked as a consultant, supporting companies in strategic development, financial structuring and transformation projects. Between 2019 and 2021, he was General Manager of GTF S.p.A., a manufacturer of luxury watch components and jewelry. From 1996 onwards, Mr. Doria held various senior management positions in international companies, including Logitech International SA, Skullcandy International SA, and the O’Neill Group. He began his professional career in 1989 as an auditor at Price Waterhouse in Italy before joining Olivetti Group. Investors & Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Tel: +41 43 268 32 31

ir@hq.centiel.com

media@hq.centiel.com Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com About Centiel SA

Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com.

End of Media Release

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