Papa John's CFO Ravi Thanawala Departs; Names Chris Collins Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc.(PZZA) on Tuesday announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ravi Thanawala to become CFO of another public company.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Principal Accounting Officer Chris Collins has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Collins, currently is Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Principal Accounting Officer, joined Papa John's in 2021 and previously served as interim CFO from March to July 2023.

Ravi Thanawala will remain in an advisory role through July 31 to support the leadership transition.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

Senior Vice President of North America Operations Marc Richard has assumed responsibility for all North America operations, including those previously overseen by Thanawala in his role as President.

The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 6.

On Tuesday, Papa John's International closed trading 2.62% higher at $36.77 on the Nasdaq.